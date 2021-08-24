Family Services Support Worker

-
A relevant tertiary qualification in Social Work, Early Childhood Development, Education, Community Services, Counselling or a related field is expected.
Knowledge and skills
-
Case management- demonstrated experience in working with vulnerable and disadvantaged families in statutory settings, utilizing evidence-informed models and theoretical approaches, in a casework or case management role.
-
Cultural competency- demonstrated experience working in cross-cultural settings, preferably with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander clients, families and communities and a demonstrated understanding of local Aboriginal culture, and the historical, family and social issues impacting on Aboriginal people and/or genuine interest in learning and understanding.
-
Communication skills- demonstrated ability to effectively communicate with Aboriginal people and to sensitively handle cultural issues of concern to families in crisis, including the ability to work in partnership with key stakeholders, and to engage and consult with the local Aboriginal community.
-
Stakeholder management- ability to build and sustain fruitful relationships with a variety of stakeholders.
-
Conceptual and analytical skills- ability to deal with concepts and complexity comfortably and creatively.
Specialist expertise
-
An understanding of Best Interests Framework and the Child Youth and Families Act 2005 is desirable.
-
Understanding or ability to acquire knowledge of current issues surrounding domestic violence, mental health, alcohol, drugs and gambling.
You would also possess a current Driver Licence, Working with Children check and be willing to undertake a Police background check.
If working for an Aboriginal not for profit organisation where you can make a real difference to the community sounds appealing, apply now!
As an employee, you will have access to benefits such as flexible working (subject to role), salary packaging and access to additional leave on NAIDOC day, between Christmas and New Year.
DDACL is committed to building a culture that values diversity and includes the unique contributions of all people. We encourage applications from individuals of all ages, backgrounds and identities, especially those from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds.