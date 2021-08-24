Family Services Support Worker

Qualifications

A relevant tertiary qualification in Social Work, Early Childhood Development, Education, Community Services, Counselling or a related field is expected. Knowledge and skills

Case management- demonstrated experience in working with vulnerable and disadvantaged families in statutory settings, utilizing evidence-informed models and theoretical approaches, in a casework or case management role.

Cultural competency- demonstrated experience working in cross-cultural settings, preferably with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander clients, families and communities and a demonstrated understanding of local Aboriginal culture, and the historical, family and social issues impacting on Aboriginal people and/or genuine interest in learning and understanding.

Communication skills- demonstrated ability to effectively communicate with Aboriginal people and to sensitively handle cultural issues of concern to families in crisis, including the ability to work in partnership with key stakeholders, and to engage and consult with the local Aboriginal community.

Stakeholder management- ability to build and sustain fruitful relationships with a variety of stakeholders.

Conceptual and analytical skills- ability to deal with concepts and complexity comfortably and creatively. Specialist expertise

An understanding of Best Interests Framework and the Child Youth and Families Act 2005 is desirable.