Quality Risk & Compliance Coordinator

The Dandenong & District Aborigines Co-operative Ltd (DDACL) is an Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (ACCHO) which is governed by a community elected Board of Directors. It is committed to the provision of a high-quality range of services which will foster and support positive and fulfilling lifestyles for individuals and families within our community. These services are delivered in a professional and efficient manner and in keeping with our culture, traditions and heritage.
The ideal applicant will possess the following:
- Understanding and commitment to Victorian Aboriginal culture
- Demonstrated experience in designing, developing, implementing and evaluating Organisational Quality and Safety Frameworks in the not-for-profit sector
- Demonstrated experience in a range of accreditation requirements
- Well-developed verbal communication skills to liaise with a wide a variety of staff at all levels.
- Demonstrated knowledge and experience in the development, implementation and evaluation of systems of quality improvement, compliance and risk management systems.
- Well-developed written communication skills including an ability to analyse data, prepare reports, briefing papers and preparing meeting agendas and minute taking
Desirable:
- 2+ years’ experience with clinical quality systems.
- Qualifications in ISO 30000:2018 Risk Management
- Experience in LogiQC and Best Practice software.
- Experience with PenCAT and Canning Tool data extraction tools
You would also possess a current Driver Licence, Working with Children check and be willing to undertake a Police background check.
If working for an Aboriginal not for profit organisation where you can make a real difference to the community sounds appealing, apply now!
As an employee, you will have access to benefits such as flexible working (subject to role), salary packaging and access to additional leave on NAIDOC day and between Christmas and New Year.
DDACL is committed to building a culture that values diversity and includes the unique contributions of all people. We encourage applications from individuals of all ages, backgrounds and identities, especially those from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds.