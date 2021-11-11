Family Services Support Worker

Job Type: Permanent - Part Time

Location: Hallam

Job Category: Community Services and Development

The Dandenong & District Aborigines Co-operative Ltd (DDACL) is an Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (ACCHO) which is governed by a community elected Board of Directors. It is committed to the provision of a high-quality range of services which will foster and support positive and fulfilling lifestyles for individuals and families within our community. These services are delivered in a professional and efficient manner and in keeping with our culture, traditions and heritage.

Job Description

The DDACL Family Services (FS) program facilitates effective and sustainable changes in families experiencing multiple and complex issues to keep Aboriginal-identified children safe so that they grow and thrive in their family and community. As one of our Family Services Support workers, employed 30.4 hours per week, you will: Work directly with the parent and children to identify goals and develop and implement culturally safe Action Plans

Strengthen parent’s insight and competencies in caring for their children

Develop effective relationships within DDACL, Family Services Alliance, DHHS-CP and the local support service providers

Engage with the local Aboriginal community and Aboriginal-specific service providers to ensure cultural connectivity is central to practice

Desired Skills and Experience