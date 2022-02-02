Girls on the Go Facilitator (Youth Worker)

Job Type: Permanent - Part Time

The Dandenong & District Aborigines Co-operative Ltd (DDACL) is an Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (ACCHO) which is governed by a community elected Board of Directors. It is committed to the provision of a high-quality range of services which will foster and support positive and fulfilling lifestyles for individuals and families within our community. These services are delivered in a professional and efficient manner and in keeping with our culture, traditions and heritage.

The Girls on the Go Facilitator is responsible for engagement and the delivery of the Girls on the Go program for local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth within the designated catchment area of the Dandenong & District Aborigines Co-operative. In order to perform in this exciting 22.8 hour per week role, you will need to possess: Ability and/or experience in developing and running early intervention programs which will assist 10 to 12 year old girls make a healthy transition to high school. Ability to organise youth activities and events. Experience in assisting young people to maximise social and emotional wellbeing outcomes. Ability to work effectively with families in order to support young people and strengthen family relationships. Excellent networking skills and the ability to work in partnership with the City of Casey, City of Greater Dandenong, and other key stakeholders, including the Aboriginal community. Good written skills and the ability to prepare program reports. Ability to identify and evaluate program outcomes and make recommendations for improvement. Strong youth advocacy skills. Ability to connect young people to community and culture. Excellent team work skills. Commitment to confidentiality and privacy principles, and the values and goals of the Dandenong and District Aborigines Co-operative Ltd. Understand and participate in the Quality Management System, Risk Management System and Compliance Systems as part of the organisations Quality and Safety Framework. A current unrestricted Victorian Driver’s License

